Ryan Seacrest enjoys ''date night'' with his girlfriend ''every night.''

The 42-year-old American radio and TV presenter has been dating Shayna Taylor on and off for the past three years, and although the pair have recently enjoyed a holiday away together, his lover has admitted any time she is with her lover is a romantic moment.

Speaking to E! News, the 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' host's partner said: ''Every night is date night.''

The couple have recently enjoyed a holiday and the dark-haired hunk has admitted every year he needs to take ''a week to ten days'' break from his hectic work schedule where he can indulge in ''tonnes of carbohydrates''.

Speaking about what he gets up to in his free time, Ryan explained: ''Every year, I try to get away for a week to ten days over in Europe and eat tons of carbohydrates and lots of pizzas. And it was successful once again this year. I just got back, and I'm full.''

The duo have taken their relationship to the next step as they have recently moved to New York together, but they are still trying to settle into the big city by walking around the streets to explore the area.

Ryan said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''

Now Ryan has returned from his annual vacation he is set for a busy year ahead as he will be returning to helm 'American Idol', which he presented for 14 years from 2002, when it returns to the ABC network next year.

Speaking previously, he said: ''I don't know if you've ever been in a 15-year relationship, and then -- for a reason you don't really know - you break up. And I thought, 'Gosh, it would be great to get back together at some point.'''