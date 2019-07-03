Ryan Seacrest is dating model Larissa Schot.

Pictures have emerged of the 44-year-old television and radio personality kissing his new girlfriend, the America's Next Top Model star, during a holiday to Cannes, France a couple of weeks ago.

The new couple soaked up the sun from a floating platform in the ocean in the Cap D'Antibes area of the South of France, The Sun Online reports.

Ryan's new romance comes a few months after he and his girlfriend of three years, chef Shayna Taylor, decided to ''amicably'' split.

A source told People magazine of the split: ''After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet. Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship. But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course. But they are still very close ... It was an amicable split and they still love and care about each other.''

The former couple had moved into Ryan's home together in Manhattan in 2017 and previously spoke of their transition to the city and claimed that every night was ''date night''.

Ryan said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''

Shayna added: ''Every night is date night.''