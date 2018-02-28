Ryan Seacrest could reportedly be shunned by a number of top stars at the Oscars on Sunday (04.03.18).

The 43-year-old TV presenter is set to host E!'s red-carpet coverage of the annual awards bash in Los Angeles, but some top Hollywood publicists could direct their clients away from Ryan after he was accused by his former stylist of subjecting her to ''years of unwanted sexual aggression''.

Ryan has strenuously denied the allegations made against him by Suzie Hardy and an investigation into the matter has already been dismissed on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

However, in light of the Hollywood sex scandal, publicists are instead keen to direct their clients towards Ryan's red-carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic or skip E! altogether.

A PR powerhouse told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Usually Ryan is the one you want ... but there are so many outlets on that carpet, why risk it? There's plenty of other places for clients to get the exposure.''

Another PR explained that the decision would be dependent on the individual client.

The unnamed source said: ''If it was a [client who had been involved in the #MeToo movement], I would never put them in that position. I don't think any smart person would.''

Meanwhile, Ryan recently claimed that the sexual harassment allegations made against him by his former stylist are part of an extortion attempt.

He said in a statement: ''This person who has accused me of horrible things tried to buy her silence by asking for money on multiple occasions - I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don't take my opportunities for granted.

''I don't want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.''