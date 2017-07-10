Ryan Seacrest has congratulated his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough after she tied the knot with her fiancé over the weekend.

The 28-year-old professional dancer married NHL player Brooks Laich on Saturday (08.07.17) in a ceremony in Idaho, and her former partner Ryan - who was in a relationship with the blonde beauty for three years from 2010 to 2013 - has sent his best wishes to the happy couple.

Speaking as he hosted 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' alongside Kelly Ripa on Monday (10.07.17), the 42-year-old presenter said: ''She looked stunning. I know this family, they're terrific people. [Julianne is] super talented. Congratulations, Julianne.''

And when asked by his co-host if having an ex get married is ''weird'', Ryan - who is now dating Shayna Taylor - added: ''No. I've got several exes who have gotten married. We dated years ago and remain friends.''

Meanwhile, although Julianne admits she ''never planned'' her dream wedding as a child, the big day is something she'll remember forever.

She said: ''I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid. But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.''

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge wore a custom-made Marchesa dress and jewels from Lorraine, while the groom wore a tuxedo from Brooks Brothers.

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in front of 200 friends and family members, along with their two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, who served as ring bearers.

Brooks, 34, said: ''It was really important to me that we had our ceremony outdoors. Julianne and I are very adventurous and free and wanted the setting to be in nature.''

Ryan was not present at the wedding, but the bash was still star-studded as Julianne's brother Derek Hough, who served as groomsman, Aaron Paul, Mark Ballas and Nina Dobrev all attended the ceremony.

'Vampire Diaries' actress Nina said: ''I've never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said 'I Do'. It took my breath away.''