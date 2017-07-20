Ryan Seacrest is to return as the host of 'American Idol'.

The 42-year-old TV presenter previously hosted the talent show from 2002 until 2016, and will return to the coveted role when 'American Idol' makes its eagerly-anticipated comeback on the ABC network next year.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey explained: ''So much of 'American Idol's overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than-life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft. His talent is limitless, and I can't think of a more appropriate person to honour the Idol legacy as it takes on new life than the man who has been there through it all.''

Ryan also confirmed the widely rumoured appointment during his appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', saying his return to the show was like reigniting a 15-year relationship.

The popular presenter is set to juggle his role on 'American Idol' with appearing alongside Kelly Ripa on the morning talk show, which he started presenting in May.

Ryan will be in Los Angeles for live 'Idol' shows on Sunday evenings, before flying from the west coast to present 'Live' in New York City and then doing his iHeartRadio drive-time appearance on Monday morning.

It has been speculated, too, that Ryan will likely only attend a handful of auditions for the new series of 'American Idol', although he has confirmed that eliminated contestants would be appearing on 'Live' following their exit.

The deal for Ryan to present the singing competition has been rumoured for a number of months and the TV star has never hid his affection of the show, which topped the ratings in the US for almost a decade.

Speaking earlier this year, Ryan said: ''I've always loved the show. And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever.''