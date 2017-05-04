Ryan Seacrest once came ''close'' to proposing.

The 42-year-old TV host has admitted to being tempted by the idea of tying the knot and he once considered popping the big question to an unnamed love interest - but, on reflection, Ryan is glad he resisted the urge.

During a discussion with his 'Live With Kelly and Ryan!' co-host Kelly Rippa, she turned to Ryan and said: ''So, let me ask you a question. Have you ever been engaged?''

To which Ryan replied: ''She says it as if, 'Do you have plans for dinner?'''

But Ryan - who began co-hosting the show alongside Kelly earlier this week - did open up about his relationship past, which has previously seen the hunky presenter date Julianne Hough.

He shared: ''I did get close and I didn't do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea - and I know you're going to ask me - of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing - and you've been married 21.''

Kelly recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos, while Ryan is currently dating model Shayna Terese Taylor.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently hailed Ryan as the ideal candidate to take the show ''into the future''.

The 46-year-old beauty has been a 'Live' host since 2001, and Kelly thinks her new co-star is perfectly suited to the role.

She recently said: ''It's making sure the show is in the right hands - one day, eventually, I'm sure of it, I will retire. And Ryan Seacrest, who is a seamless broadcaster and a kind human being, is the one who can take this show into the future.''