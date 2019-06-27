Ryan Seacrest broke Kris Jenner's toilet - and didn't tell anyone.

The 44-year-old presenter - who is executive producer of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - ran into difficulties at the showbiz matriarch's Hidden Hills home because he found her bathroom too dark and high-tech to use correctly.

Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he said: ''So she's got a bathroom in the entryway. It's dark, there's a black toilet.

''So I'm in there and the toilet, it's like one of those electronic toilets, but it's black, so you can't see any of the buttons, and it's dimly lit, and I can't find the light switch, and there's one candle lit.

''I go to the bathroom and I use the toilet paper and put it in the thing and try to find the flush, and I can't find the flush. Now what do I do? I can't find the flush and someone is going to come in and use the toilet.''

The 'American Idol' host did his best to find the command switch but ''the software was messed up, and it wouldn't flush'', and things just went from bad to worse.

He added: ''So I flush it, and the water just builds - so I am watching the water level rise.''

Ryan panicked and wasn't sure who to confide in about his problem - but admitted he was ultimately ''too embarrassed'' to mention it to anyone.

He said: ''I'm thinking to myself, 'What do I do?' Do I stick my hand in there? Do I tell, 'Hey Khloe, don't tell Kim and Kourtney, don't tell Scott, but can you help me out over here?' Or do I just tell Kris, 'I think your toilet has got a problem?'

''I just left it there ... it could still be there. Keep this between us!' ''