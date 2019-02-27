Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split.

The 44-year-old presenter has ended his relationship with the 26-year-old model after dating her on and off for years.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE: ''It was an amicable split and they're still really close. They still love and care about each other.''

The pair first met in 2013 through friends and after they began dating they split before rekindling their romance in 2014.

Ahead of this break-up it had been speculated that Ryan was planning to pop the question to Shayna who has made a number of appearances on 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' in recent months, and was often spoken about by her former man on the show.

The couple moved in to Ryan's Manhattan pad together in 2017 and previously spoke of their transition to the city and claimed that every night was ''date night''.

Ryan said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''

Shayna added: ''Every night is date night.''

Ryan and Shayna were last seen together celebrating Valentine's Day (14.02.19) when the blonde beauty shared a picture of the couple cuddled up on a boat in front of a sunset.

She gushed: ''Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. I hope everyone's day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one ... We all deserve a little love today #spreadthelove #valentines (sic)''

Ryan has previously been romantically involved with former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Julianne Hough, model Tara Conner, 'Desperate Housewives' star Teri Hatcher and musician Sheryl Crow.