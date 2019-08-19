Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have sparked speculation they are back together.

The couple split in February, but they were spotted holidaying together on a yacht in Positano, Italy, over the weekend.

According to gossip website TMZ, Shayna, 27, was spotted spraying sun cream on the 44-year-old TV presenter as the pair soaked up the sun.

The pair also enjoyed a swim in the sea off the Amalfi coast, and in their yacht's mini pool.

Ryan and model Shayna first met in 2013 and later started dating, but they split and then rekindled their romance in 2014.

In 2017, they moved into the 'American Idol' host's Manhattan abode.

Speaking about the city, Ryan previously said: ''We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City.''

Shayna added: ''Every night is date night.''

But they went their separate ways in February this year after dating on and off for years.

It was later claimed Shayna ''wanted more'' out of the romance because she was ready to take the ''natural next step'' and tie the knot.

A source said: ''After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship. It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet.''

But they were said to be on good terms, despite the break-up.

A second source added: ''Ryan and Shayna have always cared deeply about each other and had and have a wonderful relationship. But it got to a point where it made more sense to break up. It had just run its course. But they are still very close.''