The DC Comics character was portrayed on the silver screen by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds back in 2011, however the film w a was a box office flop and the actor has expressed no interest in returning to the role.

It was recently reported that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David Goyer had been tapped to pen the script for a new Green Lantern project alongside Justin Rhodes, and Sterling didn’t hold back in expressing his interest in playing the lead.

“Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name. Namaste #GreenLanternCorps,” he tweeted, referencing the superhero’s real name and the rumoured title of the upcoming feature.

This isn’t the first time the star has revealed how keen he is to scoop the part; in October 2016 a fan shared how they thought Sterling should be cast as Superman, but the 40-year-old had a different idea in mind.

“@jaybushman I was thinking about #greenlantern myself, Jay, but I'll take it! Thanks for the shout out!” he replied to the user.

Sterling needn’t worry about missing out on the superhero franchise though as he was recently cast in Marvel Comic’s Black Panther. He’s been tapped to play new character N'Jobu alongside Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero in the film directed by Ryan Coogler.

"BREAKING NEWS: @sterlingkb1 signs on to Marvel Studios' "Black Panther"! Get the details," Marvel wrote on Twitter.

"Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers! Thank you for a seat at the table! #blackpanther," Sterling gushed as fans were quick to congratulate him.

He and Chadwick will be joined by fellow castmembers including Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira, with the movie slated for release in February 2018.