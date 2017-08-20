Ryan Reynolds wants to see Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - but only if it was R-rated.

The 40-year-old actor starred as the Merc with a Mouth in the hit movie and is currently working on a sequel, but due to the use of violence and graphic language, the character is unlikely to appear in the current MCU despite Reynolds saying it would be a ''great idea''.

Speaking to Total Film Magazine, Reynolds said: ''That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea.

''Can you imagine that s**t-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody.

''Unbridle the merriment and watch them go...''

The next 'Deadpool' movie stars Josh Brolin as the villain Cable - the son of X-Men members Cyclops and Madelyne Prior - and Reynolds said Brolin is ''everything you want in a character''.

He said: ''Josh is everything you want in a character that's as iconic and imposing as Cable.

''He's going to bring the right levels of intimidation and charisma.''

It's slated to be released next year and Reynolds said the script has been finished for a while.

He explained: ''I don't think a day's gone by where I haven't worked on it in some manner or other since we wrapped on the first one.

''Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I have been having so much fun. The script's been done now for quite a while; we're in the place where we're just writing alternative jokes.

''We're fortunate that we can tell the story and not worry about any form of censorship.

''We get to scream in the Deadpool language with a full-throated ease.''

Stefan Kapacic will reprise his role as Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand returns as teenage psychic Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Morena Baccarin will also return as Deadpool's love interest Vanessa Carlysle, and Leslie Uggams will reprise her role as Blind Al.