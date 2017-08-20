Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds wants to see his on-screen character Deadpool feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ryan Reynolds wants to see Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - but only if it was R-rated.
The 40-year-old actor starred as the Merc with a Mouth in the hit movie and is currently working on a sequel, but due to the use of violence and graphic language, the character is unlikely to appear in the current MCU despite Reynolds saying it would be a ''great idea''.
Speaking to Total Film Magazine, Reynolds said: ''That sounds like a great idea but a very expensive idea.
''Can you imagine that s**t-talking contest with Iron Man? Oh, that would be great. But it would have to be rated R to completely unharness everybody.
''Unbridle the merriment and watch them go...''
The next 'Deadpool' movie stars Josh Brolin as the villain Cable - the son of X-Men members Cyclops and Madelyne Prior - and Reynolds said Brolin is ''everything you want in a character''.
He said: ''Josh is everything you want in a character that's as iconic and imposing as Cable.
''He's going to bring the right levels of intimidation and charisma.''
It's slated to be released next year and Reynolds said the script has been finished for a while.
He explained: ''I don't think a day's gone by where I haven't worked on it in some manner or other since we wrapped on the first one.
''Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I have been having so much fun. The script's been done now for quite a while; we're in the place where we're just writing alternative jokes.
''We're fortunate that we can tell the story and not worry about any form of censorship.
''We get to scream in the Deadpool language with a full-throated ease.''
Stefan Kapacic will reprise his role as Colossus and Brianna Hildebrand returns as teenage psychic Negasonic Teenage Warhead.
Morena Baccarin will also return as Deadpool's love interest Vanessa Carlysle, and Leslie Uggams will reprise her role as Blind Al.
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...