Ryan Reynolds wants to explore Deadpool's sexuality on screen, and he suggested the universe of the movie needs to reflect the actual world in ''very real ways''.
Ryan Reynolds wants to explore Deadpool's sexuality on screen.
The 41-year-old actor has portrayed the sassy mercenary - who frequently breaks the fourth wall - in both blockbuster outings for the comic book character, and he suggested the movie needs to reflect the real world.
Speaking at San Diego Comic Con 2018, he appeared on a panel with his co-stars and explained: ''I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.
''The great thing about 'Deadpool' is that we're allowed to do things that other superhero movies don't necessarily do... It's something that I'd love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe.''
This year, 'Deadpool 2' became the first superhero movie to show an LGBT relationship, as the character's X-Men sidekicks Yukio and Teenage Negasonic Warhead were seen as a couple.
Three years ago, filmmaker Tim Miller - who was at the helm for the first 'Deadpool' big screen outing - confirmed Marvel's anti-hero would be pansexual in the film series.
He previously said: ''Pansexual. I want that quoted. Pansexual Deadpool.''
Although pansexuality is when a person is attracted to someone regardless of their gender or sex, it is yet to be explored on screen, as Morena Baccarin has played Wade Wilson's lve interest in both films.
Ryan, 41, has opened up about the character's sexuality in the past, and described him as ''fluid''.
He said: ''I think Deadpool's sort of somewhat fluid. You know, Deadpool's a guy that there's a lot of room in that.
''He's in love with Vanessa. Vanessa's the love of his life and that's a key part of our story and that's the bedrock of everything that happens to Deadpool.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...