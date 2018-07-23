Ryan Reynolds wants to explore Deadpool's sexuality on screen.

The 41-year-old actor has portrayed the sassy mercenary - who frequently breaks the fourth wall - in both blockbuster outings for the comic book character, and he suggested the movie needs to reflect the real world.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con 2018, he appeared on a panel with his co-stars and explained: ''I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways.

''The great thing about 'Deadpool' is that we're allowed to do things that other superhero movies don't necessarily do... It's something that I'd love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe.''

This year, 'Deadpool 2' became the first superhero movie to show an LGBT relationship, as the character's X-Men sidekicks Yukio and Teenage Negasonic Warhead were seen as a couple.

Three years ago, filmmaker Tim Miller - who was at the helm for the first 'Deadpool' big screen outing - confirmed Marvel's anti-hero would be pansexual in the film series.

He previously said: ''Pansexual. I want that quoted. Pansexual Deadpool.''

Although pansexuality is when a person is attracted to someone regardless of their gender or sex, it is yet to be explored on screen, as Morena Baccarin has played Wade Wilson's lve interest in both films.

Ryan, 41, has opened up about the character's sexuality in the past, and described him as ''fluid''.

He said: ''I think Deadpool's sort of somewhat fluid. You know, Deadpool's a guy that there's a lot of room in that.

''He's in love with Vanessa. Vanessa's the love of his life and that's a key part of our story and that's the bedrock of everything that happens to Deadpool.''