Ryan Reynolds says he would be happy if he and wife Blake Lively had nine daughters.
Ryan Reynolds wants nine daughters.
The 'Deadpool' actor already has daughters James, two and 11-month-old Ines with wife Blake Lively and admitted that he would be happy to add more females to his family.
Speaking to Australia's OK! magazine, Ryan said: ''If I could have nine daughters I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.''
And Ryan, 40, says fatherhood is the best thing that has ever happened to him.
He gushed: ''There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more all that stuff, you know? [Fatherhood] is the best thing.
''It's the best thing that could ever happen to you.''
And Ryan has previously revealed how grateful he is that his job is so flexible it allows him to fit it in with family life.
He said: ''I don't take a second of it for granted. I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't. So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope that I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives. Until they kick me out.''
However, Ryan previously admitted parenting has given him ''anxiety''.
He said: ''I think you're just more desperate in everything you do cause you're like, 'I've got 10 minutes to do this, and then I gotta get home for a thing, and a thing, and a thing.' There's just no time anymore, so you're hardened by it. Anxiety, I think, that's probably it.''
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...