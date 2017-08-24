Ryan Reynolds wants nine daughters.

The 'Deadpool' actor already has daughters James, two and 11-month-old Ines with wife Blake Lively and admitted that he would be happy to add more females to his family.

Speaking to Australia's OK! magazine, Ryan said: ''If I could have nine daughters I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.''

And Ryan, 40, says fatherhood is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

He gushed: ''There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more all that stuff, you know? [Fatherhood] is the best thing.

''It's the best thing that could ever happen to you.''

And Ryan has previously revealed how grateful he is that his job is so flexible it allows him to fit it in with family life.

He said: ''I don't take a second of it for granted. I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't. So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope that I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives. Until they kick me out.''

However, Ryan previously admitted parenting has given him ''anxiety''.

He said: ''I think you're just more desperate in everything you do cause you're like, 'I've got 10 minutes to do this, and then I gotta get home for a thing, and a thing, and a thing.' There's just no time anymore, so you're hardened by it. Anxiety, I think, that's probably it.''