Ryan Reynolds would be ''thrilled'' to do a sequel to '6 Underground', Michael Bay's Netflix action thriller.
Ryan Reynolds wants to make a sequel to '6 Underground'.
The 43-year-old actor plays 'One' in Michael Bay's Netflix action thriller and is hopeful that he can reunite with the cast and crew for a follow-up film.
Speaking to Cine Pop, Ryan said: ''I think we would all do one because we all love each other. I mean this cast really, genuinely loves each other. So they'd be thrilled to be back.''
Ryan's co-star Corey Hawkins, who plays 'Blaine/Seven' also expressed support, saying: ''And the movie's fun man, so why not?''
Ryan added: ''Yeah, we get to go to fun, crazy, exciting, locales.''
'6 Underground' is directed by Michael Bay, who is known for high-octane action films such as the 'Transformers' franchise and Ryan previously admitted that he has always been eager to star in one of Michael's films.
He said: ''I remember as a kid being so blown away by 'Bad Boys' and 'The Rock'.
''Those earlier films elevated action to a whole new level, so for me, there was definitely an aspect of scratching a life-long itch, to be part of his crazy circus.
Ryan also explained how '6 Underground' is an ''old-school'' Michael Bay film.
He commented: ''What I can say is this is certainly an old-school Michael Bay spectacle film - it's just action upon action upon more action.
''I was excited to work with Michael on a more of an old-school version of a Michael Bay movie, no giant robots chasing anybody, no Transformers or Decepticons.
''But it's still very f***ing crazy. We joked a lot that no explosions were harmed in the making of this movie. There were a lot of explosions.''
