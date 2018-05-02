Ryan Reynolds joked ''it stings'' to have been unfollowed on Instagram by wife Blake Lively.

The 30-year-old actress caused a stir on Monday (30.04.18) when she removed all the posts from her page and decided to only follow 36 accounts, each belonging to different people named Emily Nelson, and her spouse claimed the snub was only the first move she's made to remove him from her life.

Asked on Nova radio show 'Smallzy's Surgery' how he felt about the social media snub, Ryan quipped: ''Yeah, she did. Very sad about that.

''It stings. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest.

''Absolutely terrible.''

And the 'Deadpool' star claimed the couple's daughters, James, three, and 19-month-old Ines, wouldn't care about the Instagram rift.

He joked: ''[If I told them], 'Mummy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram, my child would just fart and then walk away.''

Though some users speculated the account had been hacked, it's believed Blake's changes are part of a viral campaign ahead of the release of her new thriller 'A Simple Favor'.

The actress returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday (02.05.18) to post a trailer for the film.

The movie, which is directed by Paul Feig, is based on Darcey Bell's novel and follows a vlogger named Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who goes on the hunt to find the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend - who is named Emily Nelson and is played by Blake.

Before her account clear out, Blake's last, now-deleted, post was a photo was of a completed game of hangman, the answer to which was: ''What happened to Emily?''

The cryptic question is also her new Instagram biography.

'A Simple Favor' is scheduled for release in September.