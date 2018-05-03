Ryan Reynolds wants to break ''weird barriers'' with 'Deadpool 3'.

The 41-year-old actor can be seen as the wise-cracking superhero for the second time later this month, but he isn't sure whether or not there'll be a third movie in the franchise, but if there is, he'd want to ''take everything away'' from his alter ego.

He said: ''I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3'. I really don't.

''I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that...

''I just think if you're going to do another 'Deadpool' solo film, you've got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.''

However, Ryan - whose character will be a part of Drew Goddard's 'X-Force' movie - would like to work on more projects featuring other characters in the Marvel Universe.

He added: ''I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe.''

But if he does don the red leather costume again in the future, Ryan definitely wants to do something unexpected.

He told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''Why do they all have to be big comic book movies? It could be anything. Deadpool could be a Sundance film.''

Asked if they could do something like 'Call Me By Your Name', he added: ''I wouldn't suggest for a second that our writing would be at that level, but I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places.

''I do think that we could go to a lot of very unexpected places. I'll just put it that way, but I would love that.''