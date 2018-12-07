Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to produce 'The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine'.
The 42-year-old actor is poised to produce the supernatural horror movie - which is based on Jasper DeWitt's novella - for 20th Century Fox and New Regency, Variety reports.
The film will tell the story of a young doctor who tries to unravel a mystery and heal a difficult patient.
Ryan - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Blake Lively - has been brought on-board and is set to produce the film through his Maximum Effort production company.
The Canadian star will join forces with Roy Lee and Jon Berg of Vertigo Entertainment for the upcoming project.
Earlier this year, meanwhile, Ryan teased details of his plans for 'Deadpool 3'.
The actor - who has played the quick-witted superhero in two previous 'Deadpool' movies - revealed he wants to break ''all kinds of weird barriers'' with the next film.
He said: ''I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that...
''I just think if you're going to do another 'Deadpool' solo film, you've got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.''
