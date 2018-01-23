Ryan Reynolds is to produce a movie based on board game Cluedo.

The 41-year-old actor looks set to reunite with his 'Deadpool' writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick with the scribes in talks to pen the forthcoming live-action film.

According to Deadline, the movie will be the first motion picture Reynolds will produce under a new deal between his Maximum Effort company and Twentieth Century Fox, who have penned a three-year first-look deal together.

Maximum Effort and toy company Hasbro's film division Allspark Pictures will produce the project.

Murder mystery game Cluedo, or Clue as it is known in the US, is currently owned by Hasbro and sees players try to figure out who murdered the game's victim, which weapon was used, and which room the crime took place in.

Fox have penned the deal with Reynold's Maximum Effort after 'Deadpool' became their highest-grossing film since 'Avatar' with $783 million worldwide.

Reynolds will star in 'Deadpool 2' in May, and next year he is to appear in the first-ever live-action Pokemon film, 'Detective Pikachu', in which he is expected to play the titular character.

Justice Smith and 'Big Little Lies' star Kathryn Newton will portray the male and female lead roles respectively.

The motion picture is set to follow Smith's teenage character Tim Goodman, who has to team up with Pikachu in order to find his father who has been kidnapped, while Newton will play a journalist.

In the game franchise, Detective Pikachu isn't as agile as the normal Pokemon character, so has to rely on his intelligence to beat his enemies, and he gets help from Tim, who is the only boy who can understand what he says, to solve Pokemon-related crimes.