Ryan Reynolds is still keen to get Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together.

The 41-year-old actor stars as the red and black lycra-clad anti hero and his alter ego Wade Wilson in 2016's 'Deadpool' and its upcoming sequel, and despite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine meeting his demise in last year's 'Logan', Ryan still believes a collaboration between the two superheroes is possible.

'Logan' is set years in the future from the point where 'Deadpool 2' takes place, and so Ryan argues that Wolverine - who was portrayed by 49-year-old Hugh in eight movies - is still ''alive and well'' during the time of the Deadpool series.

Ryan said: ''He's alive and well in my timeline. There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws, and he is alive and well and ready to go. I would love that.''

But Ryan admits the problem doesn't lie in Wolverine's health, but in Hugh's willingness to don the claws for a ninth time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Ryan added: ''I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together. It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it.''

Ryan's comments come after Hugh previously insisted he would not be returning as the 'X-Men' mutant, but supported the idea of someone else starring in the role alongside Ryan.

Asked what were the chances of seeing Deadpool and Wolverine appear in a film together, he said: ''It's sort of out of my hands because I'm an actor who's played Wolverine. I'm out. But if I was running the studio and someone else was playing Wolverine.''