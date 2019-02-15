Ryan Reynolds ''steals'' Blake Lively's moisturisers for his beauty regime.
The 42-year-old actor has revealed that he will go into his wife's drawers and ''slather on'' whatever moisturiser he can find to keep his skin hydrated.
Speaking to US Vogue, Reynolds admitted: ''Scent really is so powerful and intrinsic to memories that you don't even really know are indelible until it strikes a chord, but I'm not an expert, I just know what I like
''I find something that I like and stick to it. That's really the 30,000-foot view of my life because every day is different, so I like as many variables to stay the same as possible.
''On a super-cold winter day, sometimes I'll steal whatever my wife has in her drawers and slather it on. I may not know exactly what it is, but I do make sure it says moisturiser.''
Ryan - who plays the titular tole in superhero flick 'Deadpool' - admitted that the special effects make-up ''ripped off his face'' so badly that he had to use a $30 balm from Vitaminerals that includes Vitamin C, E, D, A and panthenol to nourish his skin.
He added: ''They rip up your face as they're coming off. So I basically do whatever the lead artists tell me to do, including using this special moisturizer meant for burns. It's a bit more intense.''
The star - who has two children, James, four and Inez, two - also confessed that he tries to catch up on his eight hours of sleep when his children are snoozing.
He admitted: ''As any parent will say, sleep is a like a huge commodity that doesn't come as often as one might like.
''Usually I find that if I don't have to work or catch up on something, I usually try to sleep at the same time as the kids.''
