Ryan Reynolds recorded R-rated lines for 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' - but they didn't make it to the final cut.
Ryan Reynolds recorded R-rated lines for 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' - but they didn't make it to the final cut.
The 42-year-old actor stars as the voice of the titular yellow creature in the fantasy mystery movie, and has said that acting for the role saw him try so many different variations of the scripts jokes, some of which came out a little less child friendly than intended.
He said: A whole bunch of us took passes on the script. I also took a pass on the script. We all got to kind of shape it the way we wanted. I got to make sure that the voice sort of worked the way I think could work for me. Inevitably I'm at the mercy of the filmmakers.
''But it's motion capture, so it's all imagination. You go into a room, I'm alone basically ... and then it's just throwing like 800 versions of any joke or any moment up against a wall and leaving it to some poor editor to sort of figure out ... Some things would come out a little PG-13, bordering on Rated R. That stuff didn't make it.''
But Ryan insists the best part of making the movie was being able to ''push'' the boundaries of acceptable comedy.
He added: ''The great thing about this world is that you can be totally edgy and totally push it, and still stay within the boundaries of a movie that you can take little kids to and adults. That was the trick.''
The star still wants to see the film reimagined as an R-rated flick though, especially if Pikachu was placed in a gritty crime drama such as 'Goodfellas'.
Speaking to ComicBook.com, he said: ''I think if you could remake a Pikachu version of 'Mean Streets', that might be kind of fun. Or 'Goodfellas'.''
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...