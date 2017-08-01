Ryan Reynolds has insisted Cable will be ''epic'' in 'Deadpool 2'.

The 40-year-old actor will reprise his role as Wade Wilson and his titular alter ego in the upcoming sequel to the popular Marvel movie, and has promised fans they won't be disappointed by the introduction of the movie's antagonist, who is played by Josh Brolin.

Speaking to Fandango, Ryan said: ''I think it's going to be very interesting. I've spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it's going to be pretty fantastic. He's going to be epic. He's going to be an epic Cable.''

Ryan's high praise comes just after the movie's director David Leitch said he ''couldn't be happier'' with the casting of Josh, 49, whilst speaking at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

He said: ''When he graciously agreed to do the role, Ryan and I were through the roof; we love him. He's such a great actor, he brings a humanity to Cable, but he also has the depth of acting chops to hang with the comedy when needed. He's bringing that character to life in the short 12 days we've been shooting and I couldn't be happier.''

Meanwhile, T.J. Miller - who plays Deadpool's best friend Weasel - teased that the second instalment won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.

He said: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''

And the star even believes 'Deadpool 2' could be ''funnier'' than the first instalment, as he laughed so hard when reading the script that he ''dropped an iPad in a public restaurant''.

T.J. said: ''This instalment is going to be more Weasel-icious than ever before. I was crying so hard laughing that I dropped an iPad in a public restaurant when I was reading the script.''