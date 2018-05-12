Ryan Reynolds has a much more positive outlook on life since having children.
Ryan Reynolds thinks having children has given him a ''better'' outlook on life.
The 'Deadpool 2' actor - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 19 months, with wife Blake Lively - no longer worries about ''stupid'' things and is more focused on living his life in the moment - as well as showing off pictures of his family.
Asked how having children has changed his perspective, he said: ''It's so much better. Having a family means that you stop worrying about a lot of stupid things and you start focusing on the present.
''I remember how I used to get bored when people would show their baby pictures, and I wanted to jump out of the window after parents would show me baby photos on their phone displays.
''Since I've become a father though, I can't stop taking my own children's photos and showing them to my friends. ''
Both Ryan, 41, and 30-year-old Blake are determined to be ''present'' parents and co-ordinate their working schedules so one of them is always around for their girls.
He said: ''It's not that difficult [to juggle]. We don't allow our film schedules to overlap and we are very conscious of being very present as parents.
''I come from a big family and so does Blake, and we both want to create a very warm and happy environment for our children.''
But despite their happy family life, the 'Proposal' star admitted he does wish he was able to get more sleep.
He said: ''Getting enough sleep is always a big challenge. My wife and I are convinced that our daughters are allergic to sleep. I try to sing to them but usually I'm the one who falls asleep instead.''
