Ryan Reynolds was nervous about joining the cast of 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' because of how popular the gaming franchise is.
Ryan Reynolds was nervous about joining the cast of 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'.
The 42-year-old actor voices the beloved Pokémon character Pikachu in the new movie and he admitted that the popularity of the gaming franchise left him worried about doing it justice.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''You're sort of grappling with this beast. There's a reason that Pokémon's been a worldwide cultural phenomenon for so long and people are so passionate about it. But it was a great story and it worked whether you had Pokémon in it or not.''
And director Rob Letterman admitted he was also worried about getting the story right for the fans.
He said: ''I'm nervous right now. I always am nervous. It's something that people care a lot about; that people grew up on around the world. We put a lot of care and love into making sure it was right. And we worked very closely with the original creators in Japan to make sure we got it right.''
And Letterman knew Ryan was perfect for the role when he took a clip of the star from 'The Proposal' and placed his voice over an animated Pikachu.
He said: ''Once I saw that clip, I was done. It's a really hard thing to do. It really narrows down who can play that character. We wanted somebody with a big personality who could come out of this adorable, little character. But they also had to have heart.''
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...