Ryan Reynolds wants to play Deadpool for ''as long'' as he can, and isn't done playing the superhero just yet.
The 40-year-old actor first donned the red and black skin-tight suit in 2009 for an appearance in 'X Men Origins: Wolverine' before getting his own eponymously titled movie in 2016, and says he isn't done playing Wade Wilson and his crime fighting alter ego just yet.
He said: ''I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool. We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.''
The star is attempting to get Hugh Jackman - who plays Wolverine - to do a standalone movie with the two superheroes, but the 48-year-old isn't convinced as he recently revealed he is planning on retiring from the character this year.
Hugh said: ''I'm hesitating, because I could totally see how that's the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.''
However, Ryan isn't giving up just yet.
He said: ''I have no idea if I can change his mind. It's the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.''
Elsewhere, Ryan is gearing up for a sequel to last year's 'Deadpool', which is due to shoot this year in preparation for a 2018 release date.
Speaking to Variety magazine about the sequel, Ryan said: ''The budget is not going to be phenomenally bigger. Who knows? Maybe the budget will be bigger -- anything can happen.''
The news comes after it was revealed that David Leitch would take over as director for the sequel after Tim Miller - who directed the first instalment - quit the franchise over ''creative differences.''
Ryan said of Tim at the time: ''There is not a human being on earth that worked harder on 'Deadpool' than Tim. He's an incredibly, incredibly talented director.''
'Deadpool 2' is expected to be released in January 2018.
