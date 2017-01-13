The Deadpool star has been invited to take part in the student theatrical group's over-the-top celebrations in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 3 February (17).

A statement released by a spokesperson for the Hasty Pudding society reads: "(We are) proud to honor such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what's next."

Ryan will follow in the footsteps of 2016's honouree Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and previous winners Chris Pratt, Neil Patrick Harris, Robin Williams, and Warren Beatty.

The 2017 recipient of the Woman of the Year title has yet to be announced. Kerry Washington picked up the accolade last year (16).

Ryan has been basking in the huge success of his comic book film adaptation Deadpool, which he produced and starred in as the titular character. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, and many critics believe Deadpool has a good chance of scoring a nod for Best Original Screenplay when the shortlist for the 2017 Oscars is unveiled later this month (Jan17).

To help put Deadpool on Academy voters' radar, Ryan channelled the superhero's quirky sense of humour for a short "For Your Consideration" campaign video, which was released on Twitter on Friday (13Jan17) - the final day of voting.

In the clip, which is cut with footage from the movie, Ryan jokes about everything that went into making the film, including "600 pounds of chimichangas, four pairs of a**-less chaps, (and) 12 humiliating minutes on a casting couch".

The 2017 Oscar nominations will be unveiled on 24 January (17), and Ryan has already promised his Twitter followers to "prepare for the world's most ridiculous reaction video" if Deadpool receives Academy recognition.

The Academy Awards will take place on 26 February (17).