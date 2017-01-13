Ryan Reynolds is to receive the 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year prize at a ceremony next month.
Ryan Reynolds has been named 2017 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.
Every year, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals organisation chooses one actor and one actress to 'roast' in a hilarious ceremony at Harvard Square and this year Ryan, 40, has been chosen as the male recipient of the pudding pot.
The group said in a statement: ''Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood's most diverse leading men seamlessly transitioning through varied genres of drama, action and comedy in his rich and ever evolving career.''
Ryan will receive his pudding pot on February 3.
Last year's Man of the Year was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Previous winners include Chris Pratt, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford and Clint Eastwood.
The 2017 Woman of the Year hasn't yet been announced.
Meanwhile, Ryan - who has daughters James, two, and two-month-old Ines with his wife Blake Lively - has launched 'Deadpool's Oscars campaign with a cheeky video.
In a 30-second clip on his Twitter page, Ryan joked the movie contained: ''4 pairs of assless chaps ... 117 script pages, 456 ad-libs, 3 good walls and a 4th that's broken, 42 rejection letters from Fox ... and 783 million fans.''
He previously admitted that Blake kept him ''sane'' in the run-up to release of 'Deadpool', a passion project he had been working on for years.
He said: ''By the time we were in post, we'd been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive ... Blake helped me through that. I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
