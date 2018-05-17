Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that his dad Jim - who passed away in 2015 - was like a ''full-time landmine''.
The 41-year-old actor's father Jim passed away in 2015, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease, and Ryan has opened up about their difficult relationship, which gave the Hollywood star anxiety and left him using humour as a defence mechanism.
The Canadian star - who is the youngest of four brothers - said: ''My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us.
''This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways.''
The 'Deadpool 2' actor - who has daughters James, three, and 18-month-old Ines with his wife Blake Lively - is known for his outgoing personality.
But Ryan has admitted to using humour as a means of escaping the ''sadness and the grief'' of reality.
Speaking to Mr Porter magazine, Ryan explained: ''My brothers and I are all very, very close and we all share a bit of that type of humour together. I'll look for the joke in things so that I don't look for the sadness and the grief.
''I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that.''
The 'Definitely, Maybe' star has become a fitness fanatic over the years and admitted to feeling ''a little bummed'' when he doesn't workout.
He shared: ''For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons.
''I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage.''
