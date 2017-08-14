Ryan Reynolds has mourned the loss of a stuntwoman who lost her life on the set of 'Deadpool 2'.

The unnamed woman had been riding a motorcycle during a stunt on the set of the upcoming Marvel movie in Canada on Monday (14.08.17) morning when she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower's ground-floor studio, reportedly failing to apply the breaks.

'Deadpool' star Ryan - who plays the titular character and his alter-ego Wade Wilson - has now taken to Twitter to confirm the tragic news, and offer his condolences to the stuntwoman's family.

He wrote: ''Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world. (sic)''

Earlier in the day, Vancouver police confirmed the passing of the woman - whose identity has not yet been revealed to the public - in a statement obtained by TMZ.

It read: ''Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of 'Deadpool' during a stunt on a motorcycle.''

Whilst the identity of the woman has not yet been revealed, it was reported last week that a stunt double for Zazie Beets - who will take on the role of Domino in the sequel to the 2016 superhero movie - was spotted riding a motorcycle through the streets of Vancouver.

At the time of writing, it is not yet known if filming for the flick will be postponed in the wake of the woman's tragic death, or if it will affect the release date of the movie, which is currently slated for June 1 2018.