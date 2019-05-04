Ryan Reynolds believes poking fun at his wife Blake Lively online is ''a sign of a healthy relationship''.

The 42-year-old actor and the 'Gossip Girl' star - who have daughters James, four, and Inez, two, together - often enjoy ''trolling'' each other on social media, but Ryan has insisted there's nothing malicious about their jokes, as he believes the jibes are ''healthy''.

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', co-host Ryan Seacrest told Reynolds: ''You and your wife Blake love to troll each other on Instagram. It's become a sport.''

To which the 'Deadpool' star said: ''Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It's kind of like what my dad used to say, 'If you can't say anything nice, say something embarrassing.' That's how we roll. I think it's a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah.''

Reynolds then teased that his trolling often ''gets him in trouble'' at home with Blake.

He added: ''I think people kind of know [it's a joke]... it gets me in trouble at home but, you know, I can handle that.''

Meanwhile, the couple stepped out together at the premiere for Reynolds' new movie 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' in New York on Thursday night (02.05.19), where Blake was spotted displaying a baby bump in a yellow dress, sparking speculation she is expecting her third child.

And sources say the couple are ''so happy and excited'' about the impending arrival, although they've not confirmed the news.

One insider said: ''They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could.''