Ryan Reynolds has pleaded with 'Deadpool' fans not to spoil the movie's secrets.
The 41-year-old actor has reprised the role of Wade Wilson for the eagerly-awaited new superhero movie, and in a letter posted on his Twitter account, Ryan has made a special request to fans of the Marvel franchise.
The letter reads: ''To the greatest fans in the whole universe,
''We have embarked on the Deadpool 2: This is King of Your Guys Fault World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets, like how David Blaine catches bullets in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders' delicious mustache.
''Only a handful of people know the film's true plot. One of them is not Ryan Reynolds. We're asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don't say a f**king word about the fun s**t in the movie. Cause it'd be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?
''Godspeed. (sic)''
Ryan captioned the letter: ''Lovingly, Wade. #deadpool2 (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ryan recently revealed that Disney forced him to cut one particular joke from the new 'Deadpool' movie.
The actor - who stars in the movie alongside Josh Brolin and Brianna Hildebrand - confessed: ''This is a sore spot for me because there's a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because - I'm probably not even allowed to say this - Fox made me take it out.
''It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.''
