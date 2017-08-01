Father of two Ryan Reynolds doesn't ''take a second'' of parenthood for granted and feels ''lucky'' that his job is so flexible that it allows him to fit work in with family life.
Ryan Reynolds doesn't ''take a second'' of fatherhood for granted.
The 'Deadpool' star loves being a dad to daughters James, two, and Ines, 10 months - who he shares with his wife Blake Lively - and is glad his job is so flexible that it allows him to fit it in with family life.
He said: ''I don't take a second of it for granted. I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't.''So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope that I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives. Until they kick me out.''
And the 40-year-old actor says his children inspire him to keep fit.
Asked how he fits in his fitness regime with two children to look after, he added to the September issue of Men's Health: ''That's a very high-class problem. I'd like to think I would try to stay in shape anyway.
''With kids running around, you want to be able to do everything for them that you could've done when you were in your twenties. So I'd look as that as a gift.''
Meanwhile, Ryan previously admitted parenting has given him ''anxiety''.
He said: ''I think you're just more desperate in everything you do cause you're like, 'I've got 10 minutes to do this, and then I gotta get home for a thing, and a thing, and a thing.' There's just no time anymore, so you're hardened by it. Anxiety, I think, that's probably it.''
