The Deadpool star, who ended 2016 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has picked up more followers than any other awards show-bound celebrity since the Globe nominations were announced last month (Dec16), while Collins tops all the women and comes in second.

Ryan gained more than 678,000 followers since his nomination, while Collins, who is up for a Best Supporting Actress trophy for Rules Don't Apply, has swelled her profile by over 357,000 followers.

Hailee Steinfeld comes in third, while Toms Ford and Hiddleston round out the top five.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore, and Sarah Jessica Parker also make the top 10. All three are nominated in the TV categories.