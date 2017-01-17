Ryan Reynolds has been taught how to build a watch when he visited Piaget.

The 40-year-old actor - who was announced as the international male brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker and jewellers in June last year - took a trip the fashion brand on Monday (16.01.17) to mark the 60th anniversary of Piaget Altiplano, where he learnt how to construct the ''world's greatest timepiece'', although the star has hinted he doesn't have the creative skill and struggles to make a bowl of cereal.

Alongside a collage edited with a black and white filter of him observing the accessories, which he shared on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''Spent the afternoon with a master watch-builder at @piaget. He showed me how they build the world's greatest timepiece. While I can't even build a decent bowl of cereal.#SIHH #Altiplano60 (sic).''

And the designer label has admitted they were honoured to have the 'Deadpool' actor visit them and discover ''the secrets'' behind making a specific design.

Alongside a string of pictures of the star - who has daughters James, two, and three-month-old Ines with his wife Blake Lively - which were shared on Piaget's photo-sharing site, they wrote: ''It was an honor to welcome #PiagetAmbassador @vancityreynolds who made a special appearance on the #Piaget booth at #SIHH2017 to celebrate the #PiagetAltiplano 60th anniversary. Thank you #RyanReynolds ! #Altiplano60

''Great moment with #PiagetAmbassador @vancityreynolds discovering the secrets of making a #PiagetAltiplano . Thank you for being with us #RyanReynolds . #sihh2017#Altiplano60 (sic).''

And the golden-haired hunk has admitted he was ''proud'' to be announced as the new face of the company last year.

Speaking previously, the Canadian-born heartthrob said: ''I could not be more proud and happy to have joined the @piaget family! I'll greatly miss my real family, but we all know this is for the best. #PiagetAmbassador (sic).''