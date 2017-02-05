Ryan Reynolds has quipped that he was left ''neutered'' after shooting 'Life'.
The 40-year-old actor - who has daughters, James, two, and four-month-old Inez with wife Blake Lively - stars with Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson as the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) in the sci-fi thriller and they spent three months in constrictive harnesses being pulled around on wires by members of the crew to replicate being in zero gravity and learning to appear as if they were floating by movement coaches.
Ryan quipped of the experience: ''You think, 'This is going to be a cinch.'
''And then they jam this harness on you that pulls your testicles in your throat. I sneezed and I am actually now neutered.''
But Jake understood why the preparations took so long.
He told Empire magazine: ''It takes a while to get into that space, to access your feelings.
''There are 40 people pulling us all around from above. The physical part is a huge element of it.''
Ryan recently claimed having two children has given him a ''functioning family''.
He said: ''They look alike. You can see that she's sort of a little mini version of our older girl.
''But, no, it's great. It's like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family. It's amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. 'The Lion King' was right! The circle of life exists.''
It isn't the first time the 'Green Lantern' actor has gushed over James' ability to take care of their youngest daughter as he previously described the sight as ''profound''.
Ryan said: ''It was kind of profound. I just love watching my older daughter take care of the newborn. That's been kind of neat to see.''
