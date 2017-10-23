Ryan Reynolds has joked he's starting ''a new life'' without his family.

The 'Deadpool 2' star celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday (23.10.17), and whilst his two daughters James, two, and Ines, 12 months - both of whom he has with this wife Blake Lively - were excited to surprise him on his special day, he joked that he ''snuck out'' of the house and is now starting a new life without his loved ones.

Taking to Twitter, he teased: ''My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.''

In reality, Ryan has a lot of love for his family, and previously said he would be ''thrilled'' to add more females to his brood in the future.

He said: ''If I could have nine daughters I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.

''There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more all that stuff, you know? [Fatherhood] is the best thing. It's the best thing that could ever happen to you.''

And Ryan has previously revealed how grateful he is that his job is so flexible it allows him to fit it in with family life.

He said: ''I don't take a second of it for granted. I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't. So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope that I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives. Until they kick me out.''

However, the 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' actor previously admitted parenting has given him ''anxiety''.

He said: ''I think you're just more desperate in everything you do cause you're like, 'I've got 10 minutes to do this, and then I gotta get home for a thing, and a thing, and a thing.' There's just no time anymore, so you're hardened by it. Anxiety, I think, that's probably it.''