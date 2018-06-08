Ryan Reynolds has mocked the new tiny sunglasses trend by slipping into his daughter's kids' shades.
Ryan Reynolds has joked he's ''really into'' the new tiny sunglasses trend.
The new style craze has really picked up since Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala in New York last month rocking the crystal-embellished miniature frames, and it seems the 41-year-old actor couldn't resist jumping on the bandwagon as he borrowed his three-year-old daughter James' children's protective eyewear to test out the trend.
Taking to his Instagram account, Ryan - who also has 19-month-old daughter Inez with his wife Blake Lively - uploaded a photograph of him rocking the kids' glasses.
He accompanied it with the sarcastic caption: ''I'm really into the whole tiny sunglasses trend. Thanks for your support everyone! (sic).''
His post comes just weeks after Mindy Kaling claimed people would ''regret'' the small sunglasses trend - worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Rihanna - in years to come.
She wrote: ''I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look.''
And it's clearly something that's been bothering the 'Ocean's 8' star for a while as she later uploaded a picture of Santa Claus wearing the tiny spectacles and said: ''The only person who can pull off tiny sunglasses.''
Jennifer Aniston - who is believed to have started the trend thanks to her 'Friends' character Rachel in the 90s - has previously slammed the ''ridiculous'' look.
She explained when asked last year what 90s trend we will regret ''regurgitating'' in the future: ''I'm not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I'm a fan of classic sunglasses.
''That was very 90s, wasn't it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days.''
