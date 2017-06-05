Ryan Reynolds has joked he is getting a ''full Brazilian wax''.

The 40-year-old actor took to Twitter over the weekend to chat with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Tom Holland, after the star said he was planning on getting a ''buzz cut'' in time for filming the sequel to the upcoming Marvel comics movie.

Tom wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Thinking about buz cutting my hair for the next one. Thoughts? (sic)''

To which the 'Deadpool' star replied: ''I'm going with the full Brazilian wax. Not gonna let fear run my life. (sic)''

Tom, 21, then joined in with the light-hearted humour, insisting he'd already beaten Ryan to the punch when it came to getting all his pubic hair waxed off.

He wrote: ''I had that done yesterday. So smooth... (sic)''

It's not the first time Ryan has made witty remarks on Twitter either, as he previously joked about going to DisneyWorld without his two-year-old daughter James, whom he has with his wife Blake Lively.

Ryan - who also has eight-month-old daughter Ines with the blonde beauty - wrote earlier this year: ''Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.''

Meanwhile, the 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' actor previously admitted that his Uncle Dale, whom he has often been seen jibing with on the social media site, isn't actually real.

He confessed: ''Er, well, I don't really have an Uncle Dale. He's just a character I invented to say awful things to Ryan Reynolds on social media. So usually he's trolling me in some hideous way and I just think that's kind of funny. I guess I wanted to see what it would feel like to be both the trolled and the troll-ee.''