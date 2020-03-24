'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds joked celebrities will ''get us through'' the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a social media plea for people to stay inside and wash their hands.
Ryan Reynolds has joked celebrities will ''get us through'' the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Deadpool' actor was asked by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to spread the word about staying home to prevent the spread of the condition, and he took the chance to make fun of the idea that famous faces have an important role to play.
Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: ''I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it's the celebrities we count on most. They're the ones that are going to get us through this.
''Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they're great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.
''Stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together.''
The 43-year-old star's social media plea comes after he and his wife Blake Lively, 32, donated $1 million to foodbanks in North American to support their coronavirus relief efforts.
Earlier this month, the couple took to social media to pledge support to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and revealed their huge personal donation to the cause.
Ryan wrote on Instagram: ''Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.
''Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (sic)''
Their donation came after Feeding America called for support as they tried to give food out to the less fortunate during the health crisis.
The organisation wrote on social media: ''As the #COVID19 #pandemic continues, the health and well-being of the people across America who visit food banks are our highest priorities. We are committed to serving the communities and individuals facing hunger, wherever they are.
''We have established a COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. Help us make sure we can be there for our neighbours in need during this time of uncertainty. (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...