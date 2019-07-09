Ryan Reynolds has been cast in 'Red Notice' as DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's upcoming action blockbuster has moved from Universal Pictures to Netflix.
Ryan Reynolds has been cast in 'Red Notice'.
The 'Deadpool' actor has been added to DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's project as it was revealed the movie - which is being made by the Hollywood star's Seven Bucks Productions - has moved from Universal Pictures to Netflix.
Johnson had already been cast in the upcoming action blockbuster as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the world's most wanted art thief, while 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot has also been confirmed.
'Skyscraper' and 'Central Intelligence' writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has signed on to helm the upcoming movie, which will now air on the streaming service after previously being slated for a November 2020 release.
However, it's now said that principal photography will start next year in various locations.
Thurber said: ''I'm beyond thrilled to be making 'Red Notice' with Scott Stuber and Netflix -- a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience.''
And Johnson heaped praise on new partners Netflix, describing them as the ''perfect'' collaborators for what he hopes will be a unique project.
He added: ''With 'Red Notice,' our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.''
Johnson, 46, is also looking ahead to 'Jumanji: The Next Level' with the highly anticipated sequel coming to the big screen in December.
The star who is reprising his role as Dr. Smolder Bravestone - previously said: ''out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That's a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production.
''A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it's been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road.
''Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations - the hot jungles to the icy snow capped mountains and to the blistering desert dunes.
''Still much work to be done, but we're making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...