Ryan Reynolds has been cast in 'Red Notice'.

The 'Deadpool' actor has been added to DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's project as it was revealed the movie - which is being made by the Hollywood star's Seven Bucks Productions - has moved from Universal Pictures to Netflix.

Johnson had already been cast in the upcoming action blockbuster as an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the world's most wanted art thief, while 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot has also been confirmed.

'Skyscraper' and 'Central Intelligence' writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has signed on to helm the upcoming movie, which will now air on the streaming service after previously being slated for a November 2020 release.

However, it's now said that principal photography will start next year in various locations.

Thurber said: ''I'm beyond thrilled to be making 'Red Notice' with Scott Stuber and Netflix -- a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience.''

And Johnson heaped praise on new partners Netflix, describing them as the ''perfect'' collaborators for what he hopes will be a unique project.

He added: ''With 'Red Notice,' our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal.''

Johnson, 46, is also looking ahead to 'Jumanji: The Next Level' with the highly anticipated sequel coming to the big screen in December.

The star who is reprising his role as Dr. Smolder Bravestone - previously said: ''out from Dr. Smolder Bravestone of JUMANJI. That's a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production.

''A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it's been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road.

''Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations - the hot jungles to the icy snow capped mountains and to the blistering desert dunes.

''Still much work to be done, but we're making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas.''