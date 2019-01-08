Ryan Reynolds is the new face of Armani Code fragrances.

Ryan Reynolds has been unveiled as the new face of Armani Code fragrances.
The Hollywood hunk will star in an advertising campaign for the Italian fashion house and founder Giorgio Armani has revealed that Reynolds was chosen to represent the brand because he ''embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man''.
The 84-year-old fashion designer said: ''With his status of modern male figure of self-fulfilment, Ryan Reynolds perfectly embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man: someone with charisma, authenticity, an effortless style, and the right dose of irony.''
The first campaign starring the actor will be dedicated to Armani Code Absolu, the new Armani Code fragrance, and will launch in February.
The film was directed by Reed Morano, Emmy Award winner for the series 'The Handmaid's Tale', and the shots were made by photographer Matthew Brookes.
Originally introduced in 2004, Armani Code consistently ranks in the top 10 men's fragrances worldwide - is the modern embodiment of self-fulfilment and personality, of a man who effortlessly masters the art of seduction.
Reynolds, 42, acclaimed filmography includes his titular anti-hero role in the two 'Deadpool' films, 'Safe House', 'Life' and 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'.
His upcoming film credits include the production and the starring role in a live-action adaptation of the board game 'Clue'.
He will also be starring in Michael Bay's new film ''6 Underground'' that is slated to release on Netflix in winter 2019.
