Ryan Reynolds has become ''a little more sentimental'' since welcoming his children into the world.

The 'Deadpool' star - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 19 months, with his wife Blake Lively - says fatherhood has changed him in a good way.

He told People magazine: ''Oh, I'm a little more sentimental. I can lay it on pretty thick. I've always been sentimental - since I was a kid.''

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor previously confessed having children has given him a ''better'' outlook on life.

Asked how his perspective has changed, he shared: ''It's so much better. Having a family means that you stop worrying about a lot of stupid things and you start focusing on the present.

''I remember how I used to get bored when people would show their baby pictures, and I wanted to jump out of the window after parents would show me baby photos on their phone displays. Since I've become a father though, I can't stop taking my own children's photos and showing them to my friends.''

Ryan is determined to be a ''present'' parent and the couple co-ordinate their working schedules so one of them is always around for their girls.

He added: ''It's not that difficult [to juggle]. We don't allow our film schedules to overlap and we are very conscious of being very present as parents. I come from a big family and so does Blake, and we both want to create a very warm and happy environment for our children ...

''Getting enough sleep is always a big challenge. My wife and I are convinced that our daughters are allergic to sleep. I try to sing to them but usually I'm the one who falls asleep instead.''