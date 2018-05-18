Canadian star Ryan Reynolds has admitted he is finding it tougher than ever to perform his own stunts.
The 41-year-old actor is widely known for his athletic figure, but Ryan has admitted that performing high-energy stunts has become harder and harder over the years.
The 'Deadpool 2' star - who has daughters James, three, and 18-month-old Ines with his wife Blake Lively - told Mr Porter magazine: ''One hundred per cent, I've always enjoyed getting a little bit older.
''You never bemoan a birthday. I like it. It's getting a little bit more difficult with the stunt work stuff.
''I find that landing on cement isn't hilarious any more. But I've been injury-free for a while, knock on wood. As I've gotten older, I'm more comfortable with who I am.''
Meanwhile, Josh Brolin - who stars alongside Ryan in the new 'Deadpool' movie - recently admitted that the Canadian star convinced him to shoot the film.
The 50-year-old actor plays the role of Cable in the new Marvel superhero movie, and Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War', and Josh has revealed he only accepted the offer for 'Deadpool' because of Ryan's presence.
Josh - who has been married to his third wife, American model Kathryn Boyd, since 2016 - confessed: ''I almost turned it down - but I have the greatest wife ever.''
The Hollywood veteran craved some downtime after shooting 'Avengers: Infinity War' - but he felt unable to reject the chance to work with Ryan.
He said: ''I was in the middle of 'Avengers', I was tired, and they said, 'Do you want to do this thing?'
''I said, 'I've already decided to do one of these movies ['Avengers']', and [they said], 'wait, do you want to do this other one?'
''And my wife said, 'Why don't you just read it?'
''And then I read it and it was really funny - and it's Ryan Reynolds, man!''
