Ryan Reynolds is in talks to star in a live-action adaptation of 1980's video game 'Dragon's Lair'.
The 43-year-old actor is reportedly being eyed to both star in and produce a live-action feature film version of the iconic arcade video game, after Netflix closed a deal to pick up the rights to the game after almost a year of negotiations.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan is in talks to play a knight named Dirk the Daring, who completes a quest to rescue the fetching Princess Daphne from the clutches of the evil dragon known as Singe and the wizard Mordroc.
'Dragon's Lair' was once the most popular video game in America after it hit the scene in 1983, and promised to revolutionise the arcade industry with its movie-style animation.
While the game's high point faded as its style didn't take off, it remains a fondly remembered title, and even made an appearance in Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.
The movie adaptation will be produced by Roy Lee through his Vertigo Entertainment with Trevor Engelson of Underground Films.
Don Bluth, who was the designer of the original video game, will also produce with Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy, whilst Reynolds is in talks to help produce through his Maximum Effort banner.
For Reynolds, the film comes after he recently voiced and provided the motion capture for Detective Pikachu in the 2019 movie of the same name, which was loosely based on a 2016 video game in the 'Pokemon' franchise.
The actor will next star in 'Free Guy', which tells the story of a man who realises he is a background character in a video game.
