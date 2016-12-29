Reports suggesting the actor had shot a scene for Logan caused movie nerds to go crazy on Wednesday (28Dec16), but Ryan insists there's no truth to the story.

"Sadly, not true," he tweeted. "Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission."

Prisoner 24601 is a reference to the convict number of Jackman's Les Miserables character Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie musical.

Reynolds, who played Deadpool's alter ego Wade Wilson opposite Jackman in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is hoping his pal will reconsider walking away from the Wolverine movies after Logan, so they can team up as comic book heroes one more time.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together," he recently told Entertainment Weekly. "What we're going to have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my Internet friends to rally another cause."