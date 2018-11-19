Ryan Reynolds joked Hugh Jackman needs to ''be stopped'' after he was spotted with John Rasinki's wife Emily Blunt over the weekend.
Ryan Reynolds has joked Hugh Jackman needs to ''be stopped''.
The two Hollywood A-listers have a long running, tongue-in-cheek feud, and the star saw a great chance to have a playful jab at his friend after the 'Greatest Showman' actor was spotted with Emily Blunt over the weekend.
The pair were seen at Variety's Actors on Actors event, and Emily's husband John Krasinski teased Hugh after a snap of them looking close.
He quipped: ''Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors... Don't make me think I can hurt you.''
Ryan wasn't going to pass up the chance to add to the hilarity, as he teased: ''This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.''
Last month, he had another witty retort after Hugh shared a picture on Twitter of the pair hugging for his friend's birthday.
Referencing Wolverine lookalike Milverine from Milwaukee, he replied: ''This man is a monster. He's not even from Australia. He's from Milwaukee.''
Despite the cheeky jibes, Ryan and Hugh remain great friends - and the 'Deadpool' actor remains hopeful his pal will join him as a cameo in a sequel despite him hanging up his claws as 'X-Men' character Wolverine with last year's 'Logan' after eight films.
He admitted: ''I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best.
''I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together.
'''It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...