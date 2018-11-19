Ryan Reynolds has joked Hugh Jackman needs to ''be stopped''.

The two Hollywood A-listers have a long running, tongue-in-cheek feud, and the star saw a great chance to have a playful jab at his friend after the 'Greatest Showman' actor was spotted with Emily Blunt over the weekend.

The pair were seen at Variety's Actors on Actors event, and Emily's husband John Krasinski teased Hugh after a snap of them looking close.

He quipped: ''Eeeeeeasy Hugh... not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors... Don't make me think I can hurt you.''

Ryan wasn't going to pass up the chance to add to the hilarity, as he teased: ''This is a call to action. This man must be stopped.''

Last month, he had another witty retort after Hugh shared a picture on Twitter of the pair hugging for his friend's birthday.

Referencing Wolverine lookalike Milverine from Milwaukee, he replied: ''This man is a monster. He's not even from Australia. He's from Milwaukee.''

Despite the cheeky jibes, Ryan and Hugh remain great friends - and the 'Deadpool' actor remains hopeful his pal will join him as a cameo in a sequel despite him hanging up his claws as 'X-Men' character Wolverine with last year's 'Logan' after eight films.

He admitted: ''I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there's no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He's just the best.

''I already miss him as Logan, so I'm one of those guys that whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We'll do it together.

'''It'll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,' and it's always just me saying it.''