Ryan Reynolds is hitting the gym in preparation for 'Deadpool 2'.

The 40-year-old is returning as the titular anti-hero, the 'Merc With a Mouth', and his personal trainer Don Saladino is helping him get in shape for a the all-action movie.

Saladino has shared a video on Instagram showing the Hollywood hunk blasting his abs for the role.

Saladino captioned the video: ''@vancityreynolds performs one of his favorite ab exercises in preparation for #deadpool2 sic)''

Although the plot for 'Deadpool 2' is not widely known, the film will see the return Stafan Kapicic as Colossus and Brianna Hilderbrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Josh Brolin, 49, will appear as mutant Cable opposite Reynolds in the eagerly-anticipated 20th Century Fox movie, having seen off competition from the likes of Michael Shannon and David Harbour to land the coveted role.

Interestingly, Brolin already plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies - which are separate to Fox's 'X-Men' universe films - and is set to appear as the intergalactic villain in 'Avengers: Infinity War' in 2018.

And Reynolds couldn't resist having a joke at Fox's decision to let Brolin play two characters in the Marvel world.

The star quipped on Twitter: ''The f**k, Fox! You can't play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in 'Sicario' and I was in 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch'. (sic)''

Despite the success of the first 'Deadpool' movie in 2016, the sequel has experienced some delays, one of which has included Tim Miller leaving his job as the director.

Reynolds previously admitted he was disappointed to see Tim leave the franchise.

'Deadpool 2' will now be directed by David Leitch and the sequel is slated to be released in June 2018.