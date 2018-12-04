Ryan Reynolds thinks being a father has made him a ''better person'' but joked he misses ''being horrible''.
Ryan Reynolds thinks being a father has made him a ''better person''.
The 'Deadpool' actor has daughters James, three, and two-year-old Ines with wife Blake Lively and though he admits having two kids is a ''challenge'', he wouldn't change a thing about his home life.
He gushed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''I love it. It's really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible.
''It's hard. It's always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it's the dream. It's the best, they're my buddies. I love it.''
The 42-year-old actor had a terrible haircut at a mall while filming his latest movie, '6 Underground', in the 'Middle East' and claimed his daughter was ''upset'' by his changed appearance.
He said: ''It looked like somebody had cut my hair with a loofa, like they'd just kind of a rubbed it off or used a hammer. My daughter was upset.''
Ellen asked: ''And Blake I'm sure? Because she just married you for your looks I'm sure.''
Her guest agreed: ''One hundred percent.She didn't marry me for my Stanislavsky Method.''
Ryan also joked he and his 31-year-old wife had only ever had sex when they conceived their daughters.
He said of his kids: ''That happened from sex, just FYI.''
Ellen joked: ''So you've only had sex the twice?''
Ryan replied: ''Just the two times. It's a mercenary job, hoping for a third soon.''
But when the audience cheered as they thought the 'Green Lantern' actor was implying the couple were planning a third baby, he quickly put things straight.
He said: ''No... They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...