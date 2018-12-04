Ryan Reynolds thinks being a father has made him a ''better person''.

The 'Deadpool' actor has daughters James, three, and two-year-old Ines with wife Blake Lively and though he admits having two kids is a ''challenge'', he wouldn't change a thing about his home life.

He gushed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''I love it. It's really kind of made me a better person, I think. I sort of miss being horrible.

''It's hard. It's always a challenge, two kids. I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it's the dream. It's the best, they're my buddies. I love it.''

The 42-year-old actor had a terrible haircut at a mall while filming his latest movie, '6 Underground', in the 'Middle East' and claimed his daughter was ''upset'' by his changed appearance.

He said: ''It looked like somebody had cut my hair with a loofa, like they'd just kind of a rubbed it off or used a hammer. My daughter was upset.''

Ellen asked: ''And Blake I'm sure? Because she just married you for your looks I'm sure.''

Her guest agreed: ''One hundred percent.She didn't marry me for my Stanislavsky Method.''

Ryan also joked he and his 31-year-old wife had only ever had sex when they conceived their daughters.

He said of his kids: ''That happened from sex, just FYI.''

Ellen joked: ''So you've only had sex the twice?''

Ryan replied: ''Just the two times. It's a mercenary job, hoping for a third soon.''

But when the audience cheered as they thought the 'Green Lantern' actor was implying the couple were planning a third baby, he quickly put things straight.

He said: ''No... They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at.''