Ryan Reynolds praised Deadpool as ''the greatest gig'' of his life to mark 'X-Men Day' on Monday (13.05.19).
Ryan Reynolds hailed Deadpool as the ''greatest gig'' of his life on 'X-Men Day'.
The 42-year-old actor celebrated the Marvel franchise's special day on Monday (13.05.19) by sharing his transformation as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool from his first appearance in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in 2009, which he referred to as ''Practice Deadpool'', to his acclaimed 'Deadpool' debut in 2016.
Alongside a series of snaps of him suited up in his alter-ego's attire, Ryan tweeted: ''Happy #XMenDay. Since the moment I first put on the suit, it's been the greatest gig of my life. Even ''Practice Deadpool'' in 2009. #NotReallyAnXMan #XPerson (sic)''
The Canadian star also had a successful sequel with 'Deadpool 2' last year and earlier this year, he confirmed that a third movie is still in the works, but will go in a ''completely different direction''.
The 'Green Lantern' star previously admitted to feeling lucky to have been handed the role of Deadpool, describing it as a ''limitless'' experience.
The 'Proposal' actor explained that he felt born to play the character, and revealed he relished his time on set.
He said: ''It's pretty limitless. I would say it's the role that I feel most privileged to have in my entire career. I feel like I was sort of born for it - I love Deadpool.
''The hardest thing on this set was keeping a straight face, but that's what a mask is for!
''There are takes in the movie where I know I'm cracking up laughing under the mask but I'm doing it silently, but I'm supposed to be listening to something serious. It's in there. If you watch you can kind of feel it.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...