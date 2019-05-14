Ryan Reynolds hailed Deadpool as the ''greatest gig'' of his life on 'X-Men Day'.

The 42-year-old actor celebrated the Marvel franchise's special day on Monday (13.05.19) by sharing his transformation as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool from his first appearance in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in 2009, which he referred to as ''Practice Deadpool'', to his acclaimed 'Deadpool' debut in 2016.

Alongside a series of snaps of him suited up in his alter-ego's attire, Ryan tweeted: ''Happy #XMenDay. Since the moment I first put on the suit, it's been the greatest gig of my life. Even ''Practice Deadpool'' in 2009. #NotReallyAnXMan #XPerson (sic)''

The Canadian star also had a successful sequel with 'Deadpool 2' last year and earlier this year, he confirmed that a third movie is still in the works, but will go in a ''completely different direction''.

The 'Green Lantern' star previously admitted to feeling lucky to have been handed the role of Deadpool, describing it as a ''limitless'' experience.

The 'Proposal' actor explained that he felt born to play the character, and revealed he relished his time on set.

He said: ''It's pretty limitless. I would say it's the role that I feel most privileged to have in my entire career. I feel like I was sort of born for it - I love Deadpool.

''The hardest thing on this set was keeping a straight face, but that's what a mask is for!

''There are takes in the movie where I know I'm cracking up laughing under the mask but I'm doing it silently, but I'm supposed to be listening to something serious. It's in there. If you watch you can kind of feel it.''