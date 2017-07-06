Ryan Reynolds gave advice to a teenage girl who'd just been dumped.

The 'Deadpool' actor - who has daughters James, two, and Ines, nine months, with wife Blake Lively - was impressed by the computer wizardry used by Gabi Dunn, who cheered herself up by superimposing the 40-year-old hunk's face over her ex-boyfriend's in their prom pictures, but suggested she should take things a step further.

Gabi tweeted Ryan with her edited pictures and wrote: ''My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to ''edit'' the photos a little @VancityReynolds (sic)''

In response, he replied: ''We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi (sic)''

Gabi, who lives in Canada, decided to edit her pictures because she didn't want to ''waste'' them after her four-month relationship came to an end.

She told Yahoo Style: ''I didn't want to waste my prom photos, so I just Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds in.

''I kind of have a huge love for Ryan Reynolds, and I wasn't totally feeling myself on prom day, so I wanted to post my look. Who could be a better prom date than him?

''It was a bad breakup, but I'm totally enjoying this now.''

Meanwhile, the 'Green Lantern' star previously credited his wife Blake for making him a more ''empathetic'' person.

He said: ''She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person (sic).''

However, the pair have previously played down their romance and have joked there were ''no fireworks'' flying between them when they first met each other.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who had been friends with Ryan since meeting on the set of the 2011 movie 'Green Lantern' - previously quipped: ''Went well for him, there were no fireworks for me. No. We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn't click for a good year and a half.''